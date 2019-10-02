'Reckless' pair drive go-kart around city

Video

Police say two people risked their lives by weaving through traffic on a city centre roundabout.

The pair, said by a witness to be aged 15-16, were spotted at about 09:50 BST on Tuesday by Newport shopkeeper Darran Ward as he headed to work.

The 34-year-old said: "They were low to the ground and not in anyone's eyeline, it's very noisy there and they were not wearing helmets or anything like that.

Sgt Shane Draper of Gwent Police condemned the driver as "reckless".

"The consequences to this sort of behaviour could be devastating and I'm surprised that no-one was injured," he said.