Could virtual reality help treat PTSD?

An Iraq War veteran has said a virtual reality treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has made a "big impact" on his mental health.

Matt Neve was deployed Iraq at the age of 18, two years after joining the RAF, but has struggled with treatment-resistant PTSD since his return in 2004.

He has recently taken part in a trial of a virtual reality treatment, known as 3MDR, and said friends and family have seen the benefit.

Two thirds of the 42 veterans who took part in the trial have reported an improvement in their symptoms.