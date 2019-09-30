Video

Vets are part of a "broken" system that has failed to address welfare at puppy farms in Wales, a panel of experts has said.

They said some vets failed to address the environment animals were kept in despite a long list of serious health problems like matted fur and rotten teeth.

A BBC investigation found filthy conditions at council-approved sites.

Some breeders were continually re-licensed despite their dogs suffering "serious health conditions".

The Welsh Government said it was reviewing regulations.