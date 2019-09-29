Video

Lilly Kendall had been planning her funeral, aged 11 - before an organ donor saved her life.

Born with heart complications, her family from Llanelli in Carmarthenshire, Wales, was advised to turn off her life support machine when she was a baby.

She urgently needed a heart and lung transplant, but with few child organ donors, she started planning for her death.

Then, a phone call changed everything.

