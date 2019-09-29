Dad's royal art background discovered after death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Queen's miniature house: Welsh artist's contribution
Margaret Jenkins believed her father was "just a dad" until she discovered newspaper clippings after her mother's death.
Saxon Jenkins, who died in 1989, made paintings of Welsh castles to go in a miniature house given to the Queen when she was six in 1932.
His art has been enjoyed by generations of royal children.
He stopped painting after starting a family, and his daughter found out about his work when she found newspaper clippings.
Margaret is now trying to find out more about the paintings.
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49859458/the-queen-s-miniature-house-welsh-artist-s-contributionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window