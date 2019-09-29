'Perfect picture' ruined when Danielle's pet died

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Danielle's 'perfect picture' was shattered when her beagle Winston died
When Danielle Foley bought a beagle called Winston "it was all the perfect picture."
But within 24 hours the dog became weak, tested positive for parvovirus and had to be put down.
As part of a year long investigation BBC Wales Investigates found a shed full of puppies out of public view at the breeder's farm.
"A puppy should have been at home playing with my dog Buster, he should have been playing fetch," she said.
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49859009/danielle-s-perfect-picture-was-shattered-when-her-beagle-winston-diedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window