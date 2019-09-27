Video

This is the moment police raided a drug den in the Cynon Valley which led to the downfall of a gang in south Wales.

Police found 2.5 tonnes of cannabis worth £6m in a series of raids under the name Operation Violet Panama.

A total of 21 people from the gang were sentenced, with ring leader Bang Xuan Luong, 44, sentenced to eight years in prison.

His partner, 42-year-old Vu Thi Thu Thuy, was jailed for six years and Tuan Anh Pham, 20, who was described in court as the "IT Man", received five years.