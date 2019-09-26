'Vital to get Brexit done', Boris Johnson says

Media player
Boris Johnson: 'Vital to get Brexit done'
The prime minister has said it is "vital to get Brexit done" and "get on with a fantastic domestic agenda".
Boris Johnson was questioned by BBC Wales' political editor Felicity Evans ahead of the Conservative Party conference.
He also defended comments he made about the late MP Jo Cox, after criticism from senior Welsh Tories.
The prime minister angered many MPs by using words such as "surrender" and "betray" as he addressed the Commons.
26 Sep 2019
