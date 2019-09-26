PM has 'duty to reduce poison in politics'

Media player
Boris Johnson has 'duty to reduce poison in politics'
A former Conservative Welsh secretary has said he was "shocked" by the prime minister's comment in relation to the murdered MP Jo Cox.
Boris Johnson used words such as "surrender" and "betray" as he addressed the Commons.
A Labour MP referred to her colleague's murder as she criticised Mr Johnson's remarks, but he dismissed her intervention as "humbug".
Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb said Boris Johnson had "a duty to reduce the level of poison in our politics".
26 Sep 2019
