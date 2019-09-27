The girl inspired by Greta to save the planet
Climate change: The girl inspired by Greta to help the planet

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been addressing world leaders at the United Nations this week.

And her words have been inspiring children closer to home, including Anwen Whitehead.

The 10-year-old from Cnwch Coch, near Aberystwyth, has been encouraging her family to make simple changes at home to save resources.

