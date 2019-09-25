Plastic in period products 'absurd'

Media player
Plastic pollution: Period products waste 'absurd'
An environmental campaigner says she is "overjoyed" after convincing a council to buy only plastic-free menstrual products.
In April the Welsh Government announced a £2.3m grant to provide all Welsh schools with free sanitary products.
Councils had been asked to spend 10% of the money on reusables but Caerphilly council said every penny would go on plastic-free disposable products.
Campaigner Ella Daish said more councils should take action.
25 Sep 2019
