Plastic in period products 'absurd'

An environmental campaigner says she is "overjoyed" after convincing a council to buy only plastic-free menstrual products.

In April the Welsh Government announced a £2.3m grant to provide all Welsh schools with free sanitary products.

Councils had been asked to spend 10% of the money on reusables but Caerphilly council said every penny would go on plastic-free disposable products.

Campaigner Ella Daish said more councils should take action.