Woman raises funds for Thomas Cook staff on flight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook collapse: Woman raises funds for staff on flight
A woman travelling on a Thomas Cook flight organised an impromptu whip-round for staff after the firm collapsed on Monday.
Cabin crew on the flight from Dalaman in Turkey were "heartbroken" after losing their jobs, Elaine Kerslake said.
Over the plane's tannoy system, she told her fellow passengers more than £650 had been raised for the staff.
One of the stewards tearfully thanked the passengers, who applauded the effort.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49817493/thomas-cook-collapse-woman-raises-funds-for-staff-on-flightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window