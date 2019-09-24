Northern bottlenose whale filmed swimming in Wales

Video

A northern bottlenose whale has been filmed swimming off the Welsh coast in a "rare" sighting.

Anthony Dale was out with his family when he saw one of the whales, which are usually found in deeper waters, in Cardigan Bay, just off Porthmadog in Gwynedd.

It is not known why the whale appeared in the water last Thursday.

A number of factors, including climate change, sickness, or the whale following prey into shallower waters, could be reasons behind the sighting.