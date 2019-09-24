Damaged monument 'could fall down in two years'

Video

A monument to an admiral who led campaigns in the American War of Independence and in the Caribbean is at risk of falling down within two years unless £160,000 can be raised to save it.

Cracks have started to appear in Rodney's Pillar, dedicated to Adm George Brydges Rodney, which has overlooked the village of Criggion in Powys since 1782.

The lightning conductor has also been stolen and there are concerns the pillar will be particularly vulnerable in a storm.

A group of locals are attempting to set up a charity in a bid to raise the money to carry out the repairs.