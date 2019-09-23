Fans 'so happy' at Wales v Georgia build-up

Video

Fans at the build-up ahead of Wales' opening Pool D game of the Rugby World Cup 2019 say they are "so happy" to be there.

Wales are the last of the home nations to start their campaign, taking on Georgia at the City of Toyota Stadium from 11:15 BST.

The only previous meeting between Wales and Georgia took place in November 2017, when Wales earned a closely fought 13-6 win in Cardiff.

Some fans at Toyota City said they had been saving up for 18 months to go to the game.