Fans 'so happy' at Wales v Georgia build-up

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fans 'so happy' at Wales v Georgia Rugby World Cup build-up
Fans at the build-up ahead of Wales' opening Pool D game of the Rugby World Cup 2019 say they are "so happy" to be there.
Wales are the last of the home nations to start their campaign, taking on Georgia at the City of Toyota Stadium from 11:15 BST.
The only previous meeting between Wales and Georgia took place in November 2017, when Wales earned a closely fought 13-6 win in Cardiff.
Some fans at Toyota City said they had been saving up for 18 months to go to the game.
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49793821/fans-so-happy-at-wales-v-georgia-rugby-world-cup-build-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window