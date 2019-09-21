Football's safe haven for military veterans

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff City FC's safe haven for military veterans
Cardiff City Football Club has created a space for military veterans and service personnel to meet and support each other on match days.
The club and its charity arm hope a safe and relaxed environment will help them talk about their experiences to combat loneliness and mental health issues.
21 Sep 2019
