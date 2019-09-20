Media player
Climate change: 'Why go to school for a future that doesn't exist?'
Young activists have said they are "willing to sacrifice" their education in order to get action on climate change.
Hundreds of pupils in Wales have left school to take part in the global "climate strike" day wanting "an end to fossil fuels and climate justice".
Wales has declared a climate emergency and set ambitious low emissions targets but protesters want more action.
20 Sep 2019
