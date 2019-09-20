Welsh independence 'driven by young people'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Welsh independence being 'driven by young people'

Marches have been taking place from supporters of Welsh independence.

Campaign group Yes Cymru launched in 2016 with just a few hundred people turning up at demonstrations.

But with Brexit in a state of impasse, numbers supporting breaking away from the UK appear to be rising.

BBC Wales political reporter Teleri Glyn-Jones finds out more.

  • 20 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'We need to think seriously about independence'