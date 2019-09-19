Media player
Transport for Wales trains without toilets 'dehumanising'
A rail passenger who relies on services from Cardiff to the south Wales valleys says he will be unable to use new trains which do not have toilets.
New carriages for the £738m South Wales Metro project are due to be rolled out in 2022.
But passengers will be expected to use toilet facilities at stations - rather than on board.
Ben Marriott, who has an inflammatory bowel disease, said it would be impossible for him to use the new trains.
Transport for Wales said toilets would not fit on the new trains, but station toilets would be improved.
19 Sep 2019
