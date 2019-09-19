Why the NHS in Wales is facing a £560m repair bill

Video

As repairs go, the ones required for NHS buildings across Wales require more than just a few stitches.

Dilapidated and ageing buildings need £261m worth of work on problems deemed to pose high or significant risks.

In total, the seven health boards and two trusts have a combined maintenance backlog of £560m.

The problem could be even worse with most health boards admitting they could not afford assessments to see the true extent of maintenance issues, despite needing to do so every five years.

The Welsh Government said it had committed more than £370m in health capital projects this year and £338m next year.