'Tabloids took my right to tell my parents of HIV'

Former rugby player Gareth Thomas has said he can "never, ever, ever" get back the right to choose when to tell his parents he had HIV because a journalist had broken the news to them on their doorstep.

Thomas, who captained both Wales and the British and Irish Lions, told BBC Breakfast he would "absolutely not" have made his diagnosis public if a tabloid had not made threats to publish it.

He broke the news to the public on Saturday, the day before finishing an Ironman triathlon.