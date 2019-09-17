Media player
Do Japanese children or Wales' rugby stars sing best?
Wales' rugby players were given a Welsh welcome by Japanese school children ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
They were treated to a rendition of Calon Lan at an open training session in Japan.
The team delivered their own version later the same day.
So, who were the better singers?
17 Sep 2019
