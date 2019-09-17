Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Studying in Wales: 'I've been told I sound Welsh'
Croatian Tea Racic did not know what to expect when she arrived in Wales three years ago.
But now she thinks of Wales as her second home.
She said: "I've been told by other Welsh people that I actually sound a little bit Welsh, that I talk in a Welsh accent. I don't know if it's true, you can decide that!"
She and other international students told the BBC what they think of the country and its people.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window