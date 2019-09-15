Video

Wales coach Warren Gatland has led the rugby team's well-wishes to Gareth Thomas after their former captain revealed he has HIV.

The ex-British and Irish Lions skipper said he wanted to "break the stigma" around the condition, in a BBC Wales documentary due to be aired on Wednesday.

In it, the 45-year-old - the first Welsh rugby player to reach 100 caps - said at his lowest point in 2018, he felt like dying.

In Wales' first press conference in Japan ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener with Georgia on 23 September, Gatland said his "thoughts went out to him".