Rugby's Alfie on HIV: 'I want to break the stigma'
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has revealed he is HIV positive, saying he wants to "break the stigma" around the condition.
He made the announcement as he prepared to compete in the Ironman Wales triathlon in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.
Thomas said he is taking part to show how people with HIV are misrepresented as "walking around with walking sticks who are close to dying".
He said: "I'm trying to educate and break the stigma for everybody, which includes me in that - everybody."
14 Sep 2019
