Paramedic assaulted by the man he was trying to help
Attacks on paramedics reached nearly 100 in just a three month period this year.

In 2017, the average was 70 every three months.

Jon Johnston was assaulted by a man he was trying to help and suffered a broken wrist.

It has left him unable to work or train volunteers.

  • 14 Sep 2019
