Women in construction: 'The men aren't that scary'

Women in construction: 'Take the leap into a new job'
"If you want to go into construction as a woman, do it. Do it," said Kate Bowen.
"The men aren't as scary as you think.
She is taking advantage of a new apprenticeship scheme offered by engineering firm Encon which is helping women get into industries that are usually dominated by men.
13 Sep 2019
