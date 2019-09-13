How sepsis could be diagnosed in minutes
Video

How sepsis could in future be diagnosed in minutes with new test

A new test for sepsis could cut diagnosis times from days to minutes, scientists have said.

Detecting the deadly illness is difficult because the symptoms are nondescript.

Timing is crucial to dealing with sepsis and current tests can take up to 48 hours.

Peter Ghazal, from Cardiff University's Project Sepsis, said early detection "dramatically improves" chances of survival.

  • 13 Sep 2019
