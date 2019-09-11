£5m revamp planned for derelict theatre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
£5m revamp planned for Swansea's derelict Palace Theatre
A derelict theatre is to be turned into community, retail and office space as part of a £5m redevelopment.
Swansea's Palace Theatre was built in 1888 and has previously hosted stars such as Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy.
But the Grade II-listed building has turned into a decaying wreck since being left empty in 2006.
Now Swansea council is to take ownership of the site and bring it back to life.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49666451/5m-revamp-planned-for-swansea-s-derelict-palace-theatreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window