Brexit: MPs sing Calon Lan in Parliament shutdown protest
It wasn't a case of sing when you're winning as a group of Welsh MPs burst into song in protest as Parliament was suspended for five weeks.
A mix of Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs started singing popular Welsh hymn Calon Lan late into the night as the House of Commons was shut down until 14 October.
It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to call a snap election in October was defeated for a second time.
Opposition MPs refused to back it, insisting a law blocking a no-deal Brexit must be implemented first.
10 Sep 2019
