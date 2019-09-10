Media player
Cardiff crash: Emergency services at A4232 collision
At least 10 emergency service vehicles have been seen at a "serious" three-vehicle crash that has shut a major road in Cardiff.
The A4232 between Culverhouse Cross and the M4 is closed northbound heading towards the motorway after the crash at 09:15 BST.
South Wales Police has warned of heavy traffic congestion and advised motorists to use alternative routes.
Nick Speed, who is stuck in the congestion caused by the crash, said: "I've seen three fire engines and at least five ambulances, plus a couple of police cars."
10 Sep 2019
