Father's plea over suicide 'epidemic'

Video

The number of men in Wales who die by suicide every year is an "epidemic" according to Arwel Pugh, who lost his son to suicide four weeks ago.

Gavin Pugh, 27, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, was found dead four weeks ago at his home in Cardiff.

His father said more must be done to remove the stigma that still surrounds mental health and leads people to take their own lives.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the number of suicides in Wales rose from 267 in 2008 to 349 in 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through BBC Action Line.