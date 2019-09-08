'It looks like a scene out of Jurassic Park'

Media player
'Old cinema looks like a scene out of Jurassic Park'
It was where Richard Burton and Sir Anthony Hopkins had their introduction to cinema.
After starting their movie love affair at The Plaza in Port Talbot, the town's most famous sons went on to be Hollywood stars.
The curtain went down on the picture house 20 years ago - but there could be a happy ending.
08 Sep 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window