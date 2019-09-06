Video

After being born with one arm, a nine-year-old boy was told he would not be able to play rugby.

But Shay Dunster of Trefil RFC, near Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, has proved the bullies and doubters wrong, scoring 11 tries and being named player of a recent tournament.

He has inspired the whole club, with his cousin Lois Morgan saying: "He's half my size and half my age, but I look up to him."

Even Welsh internationals Rhys Webb, Ken Owens and Bradley Davies have sent video messages of support.