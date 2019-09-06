Media player
Drones making seals 'agitated' by going too close
People who use drones have been urged to learn about the impact of flying them near wildlife.
Experts have warned how they are disturbing breeding seals in Pembrokeshire.
The grey seal population in Pembrokeshire breed from August to November, but a lack of awareness has led to them being scared into the water with the potential not to return.
Research by Swansea University has so far found drones with four propellers are most likely to cause problems.
