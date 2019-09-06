Being around people 'is enough to overwhelm me'
Tattoo artist wants more job help for autistic people

Charlotte Davies spends hours tattooing in her studio and is even a star on an MTV show.

She says not enough was being done to help autistic people get into work and keep their jobs.

When she was a cleaner, the 27-year-old sometimes found it so overwhelming she hid in a cupboard.

An estimated 31,000 people in Wales have autism, a developmental disability that affects how people perceive the world and interact with others.

The Welsh Government said it was working to remove barriers to employment and change people's attitudes to disability.

