'Stomach sinks' at plant closure blow

Workers have spoken of their shock at the news that a Tata steel-making plant in Newport is to close.

There has been a factory at the site since 1898 but Orb Electrical Steels has not been in profit for the last four years.

Up to 380 jobs could go although Tata hopes to offer jobs elsewhere in Wales.

The factory, which makes electrical steel used in power transmission, was put up for sale in May 2018, with Tata wanting to concentrate on its core steel business.

Jason Sims, Matthew Grande and Paul Spencer, who have 55 years' experience at Orb behind them, said despite rumours over the last year there was "devastation" at the news.

Meanwhile, Paul Horton, a plant union official with Community, said it would be hard to replace such well-paid jobs in the area.

Tata Steel Europe said the plant had been struggling for the last 10 years to deal with competition from China.

A spokesman said Orb was not sustainable "at a time when the European steel industry is facing considerable challenges."