Are there too many student flats in city skyline?

Question marks have been raised over the future of the many students blocks that are starting to dominate Cardiff's skyline.

Jonathan Adams, who designed the Wales Millennium Centre, said the buildings may have to one day be demolished because of lack of use.

Plans to create about 7,400 new student rooms have been approved in the city in the past five years.

Cardiff council said despite a number of applications for new student blocks, the number of beds remained less than the student population.