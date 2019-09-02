Eviction threat to off-grid eco-community

Media player
Brithdir Mawr eco-community land 'to be sold' when lease ends
An off-grid eco-community will have to raise £1m or leave after being told its land and buildings will be sold when their lease ends in December.
Members of the Brithdir Mawr community near Newport in Pembrokeshire have been given first refusal to purchase the 80-acre (32 hectare) site.
Electricity at Brithdir Mawr - home to 10 adults and seven children - is generated by solar panels and a wind turbine.
02 Sep 2019
