'My husband will be running with me'

A woman from Bridgend county and more than 100 of her friends are running the Cardiff 10k on Sunday in memory of her husband Alan.

Alan Parsons, 44, of Pontycymer, died in June 2018 while waiting for a kidney transplant.

His widow Nicola decided to run the 6.2-mile race in his memory and asked for support from a few friends, which turned into more than 100 companions.

She said: "I know he'll be running with me."