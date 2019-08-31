Crowds march against Brexit across Wales

Video

Several protests took place across Wales on Saturday against the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament in the lead up to Brexit.

Hundreds of people protested in Bangor and Aberystwyth, as crowds marched all over the country.

Other protests took place in Cardiff, Llandrindod Wells in Powys, Usk in Monmouthshire and Colwyn Bay in Conwy county and Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire.

Thousands of people across the UK demonstrated against Boris Johnson's decision to shut down Parliament.

Mr Johnson has dismissed suggestions that suspending Parliament is motivated by a desire to force through a no deal, calling them "completely untrue".