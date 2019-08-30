Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thieves jailed for stealing from blind busker in Bangor
Two men have been jailed for stealing cash from the guitar case of a blind busker.
A video taken by a passerby showed how the pair preyed on Chris Chadwick-Parnell, 23.
Alan Fothergill, 43, admitted theft and was jailed for 26 months while Gary Williams, 51, denied stealing from the musician outside a store in Bangor, Gwynedd, but was found guilty and sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Caernarfon Crown Court judge Huw Rees said it was "an appalling case".
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49528911/thieves-jailed-for-stealing-from-blind-busker-in-bangorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window