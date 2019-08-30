Pair jailed for stealing from blind busker
Two men have been jailed for stealing cash from the guitar case of a blind busker.

A video taken by a passerby showed how the pair preyed on Chris Chadwick-Parnell, 23.

Alan Fothergill, 43, admitted theft and was jailed for 26 months while Gary Williams, 51, denied stealing from the musician outside a store in Bangor, Gwynedd, but was found guilty and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Caernarfon Crown Court judge Huw Rees said it was "an appalling case".

