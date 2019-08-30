'A fake policeman conned me out of thousands'

Video

An 84-year-old woman lost her life savings after she was targeted by a fraudster masquerading as a police officer.

Margaret Andrews was one of three elderly people in south Wales who lost more than £22,000.

Fraudster Kye Harwood is serving two years in a young offender institution after admitting three charges of fraud by false representation.

"I didn't know that he wasn't a real copper," said Mrs Andrews.

"I've worked hard all my life and for him to come and take all my money. It's not fair."