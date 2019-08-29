The fastest great-grandmother in the world?

Video

Less than two years after losing the use of both her legs, Beth Davies was determined to celebrate her 90th birthday with more than just cake.

The great-grandmother from Rhyl, Denbighshire, told her family she wanted to mark the occasion on the world's fastest zip line.

Mrs Davies, took the plunge, reaching speeds of 100mph (160 km/h) along the 1,500m ride at Zip World, Bethesda.

"It was awesome," said Mrs Davies, who had to work hard to get back on her feet after undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumour from her spine after Christmas 2017.

"I was determined, once I was mobile again, after the operation, I was going to get in shape to do this."