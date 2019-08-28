Seized £60m cocaine haul 'weight of a small car'
Fishguard seized cocaine haul 'the weight of a small car'

A haul of cocaine weighing "the same as a Mini" has been seized from a boat off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The individual packages of drugs are expected to have a combined weight of 750kg with a street value of about £60m.

The boat was targeted in Fishguard harbour in a joint operation by the National Crime Agency and UK Border Agency after it sailed from South America.

Six people have been arrested.

  • 28 Aug 2019
