Pressures of 'propping up' the court system
What are the pressures on the magistrates' court system?

Katy Hanson balances being a solicitor in a private practice in Cardigan with work as an on-call duty solicitor at Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest magistrates' courts.

Ms Hanson, also a committee member of the Criminal Law Solicitors Association, describes an "intense" workload for solicitors - and says lawyers, clerks and magistrates are "propping up" a system, which needs more resources.

As well as clients with drug and alcohol problems, she increasingly has to deal with defendants with mental health issues.

The Ministry of Justice said a sixth of its total budget was spent ensuring legal aid was available to those who need it most.

"We have enough solicitors and barristers for criminal legal aid-funded cases across England and Wales and will make sure we continue to do so," said a spokesman.

