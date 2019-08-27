Water bikers 'tried to knock men off paddleboard'

Video

A lifeboat had to be deployed to intercept water bikers who appeared to be deliberately targeting other sea users off the north Wales coast.

Paddleboarders criticised three water bike users for riding aggressively near them and appearing to try to capsize people.

James Curless, who was on a paddleboard with his friend, said one of them tried to knock his friend off the board.

Criccieth lifeboat was sent out and crew members and police later spoke to the people riding the bikes.

Footage of the water bikes shows one repeatedly riding close to a paddleboard and spraying water over it.

Video footage courtesy of Paul Dixon.