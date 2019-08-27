'It didn't feel safe to be in society at the time'

Video

Ex-soldier Mike Allen, 38, built himself a cabin to live in but it was eventually removed because it had not been given permission.

Now, working with officials, he has built a new complex and he is working with other PTSD sufferers to provide them with help and support.

Mike served with the Royal Welsh regiment until 2014, including in Afghanistan. After returning, he said he wanted to be away from society as he found it stressful.

The cabin has been rebuilt at Mynyddislwyn near Newport with support from Natural Resources Wales.