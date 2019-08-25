Full of Pride at Wales' biggest parade

Video

It has colour, vibrancy and music... it has to be Pride Cymru.

It is 20 years since the first Cardiff Mardi Gras festival in 1999 though never has it proved as popular as now.

An estimated 15,000 people took part in the showpiece parade through the capital, while more than 50,000 revellers are expected to enjoy a weekend of festivities in the city centre.

Gian Molinu, who chairs Pride Cymru, said: "Over the last 20 years it has become a sign that we are here to break barriers and are promoting a more inclusive society."