Had half-marathon runner Ben McDonald had a heart screening, "it would maybe have given us a clue as to why he died", his mother said.

Ben, 25, went into cardiac arrest on the finish line of the Cardiff Half Marathon in 2018.

His mother, Ruth, is now working with the charity Welsh Hearts to provide a free screening event for people aged between eight and 45, which is being held at Cardiff Gate on 31 August.

She said heart screening was something the family had "never even thought of" before.