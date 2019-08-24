Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Half marathon runner's death prompts free heart screening
Had half-marathon runner Ben McDonald had a heart screening, "it would maybe have given us a clue as to why he died", his mother said.
Ben, 25, went into cardiac arrest on the finish line of the Cardiff Half Marathon in 2018.
His mother, Ruth, is now working with the charity Welsh Hearts to provide a free screening event for people aged between eight and 45, which is being held at Cardiff Gate on 31 August.
She said heart screening was something the family had "never even thought of" before.
-
24 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49453691/half-marathon-runner-s-death-prompts-free-heart-screeningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window